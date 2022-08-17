    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani: Adani Ports, Ambuja, Havells, MRF and more

    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

    Indian equity benchmarks are expected to open in green on Wednesday amid mixed moves across global markets. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — rose as much as 39 points or 0.2 percent to touch 17,895 ahead of the opening on D-Street.
    Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com
    Buy Adani Ports for a target of Rs 850 with a stop loss at Rs 812
    Buy Ambuja for a target of Rs 412 with a stop loss at Rs 388
    Buy Bosch for a target of Rs 18,600 with a stop loss at Rs 17,800
    Buy Gas Authority of India Ltd for a target of Rs 142 with a stop loss at Rs 132
    Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
    Buy MRF with a stop loss at Rs 83,400
    Buy PFC with a stop loss at Rs 115
    Sell Havells with a stop loss at Rs 1,316
    Buy Chambal Fertilisers with a stop loss at Rs 335
    Catch latest market updates with CNBCTV18.com's blog

