    Homemarket News

    Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar and Sudarshan Sukhani: Bajaj Auto, Dixon, Bandhan and more
    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

    Indian equity benchmarks — BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 — started Tuesday's session in the green tracking gains across most other Asian markets. Easing crude oil prices supported the sentiment on Dalal Street, after the OPEC+ grouping of top producers announced a reduction in output.
    Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com
    Buy Dixon for a target of Rs 4,325 with a stop loss at Rs 4,150
    Buy Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail for a target of Rs 330 with a stop loss at Rs 306
    Buy Bajaj Auto for a target of Rs 3,875 with a stop loss at Rs 4,000
    Buy JSW Steel for a target of Rs 710 with a stop loss at Rs 668
    Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
    Sell Dixon with stop loss at Rs 4,110
    Sell Bandhan Bank with stop loss at Rs 276
    Sell JSW Steel with stop loss at Rs 662
    Sell NTPC with stop loss at Rs 162
