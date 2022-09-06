By CNBCTV18.com

Indian equity benchmarks — BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 — started Tuesday's session in the green tracking gains across most other Asian markets. Easing crude oil prices supported the sentiment on Dalal Street, after the OPEC+ grouping of top producers announced a reduction in output.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

Buy Dixon for a target of Rs 4,325 with a stop loss at Rs 4,150

Buy Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail for a target of Rs 330 with a stop loss at Rs 306

Buy Bajaj Auto for a target of Rs 3,875 with a stop loss at Rs 4,000

Buy JSW Steel for a target of Rs 710 with a stop loss at Rs 668

Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst

Sell Dixon with stop loss at Rs 4,110

Sell Bandhan Bank with stop loss at Rs 276

Sell JSW Steel with stop loss at Rs 662

Sell NTPC with stop loss at Rs 162