Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com and Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities, along with Manoj Murlidharan, VP-Derivatives, Religare Broking share their top stock picks for the day.

From Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on Coforge. He recommends this with a stop loss of Rs 4,390 for an upside target of Rs 4,480. Shares have gained 2.40 percent in the last month.

Muthoot Finance been declining for last many weeks. The stock is now trading right at the previous low, which was made a couple of months back. Thakkar recommends a buy call on the stock with a loss at Rs 940 for the first target of Rs 990.

He recommends going short on IRCTC. He has advised to keep a stop loss around Rs 620 for an upside target of Rs 575.

Another sell recommendation by Thakkar is on Vedanta. it is a conditional sell. The stock has been holding the level of Rs 301 for the last two days which is an average level. Once the stock breaks Rs 300 levels, one should expect more declines. So he recommends to sell Vedanta with a stop loss at Rs 307 for a downside target of Rs 285 to about Rs 283.

Disclaimer: We might have positions or might have recommended to clients or might entire position in near future which might be in-line with the recommendation made here.

From Shrikant Chouhan

Shrikant Chouhan, EVP at Kotak Securities likes Cummins India, which is currently trading around Rs 1,600. He is expecting this stock to move towards Rs 1,650, and a stop loss can be kept at Rs 1,575. Shares of Cummins India are up 13.77 percent over the last month.

According to him, technology stocks are finding some selling pressure at higher levels and yesterday, most of them close at the lowest point of the day. Chouhan likes HCLTech from the technology stocks. He is expecting the stock to fall to the levels of Rs 1,050. We can keep stop loss at Rs 1,105 for creating short positions.

From Manoj Murlidharan

According to Murlidharan, Infosys at Rs 1,540-1548 becomes a good buy with the stop loss of Rs 1,520. He expects an upside target of Rs 1,570-1,575 on the stock.

Additionally, he also has a buy recommendation on Tata Motors with a stop loss of Rs 415 and a target of Rs 450.

Both the stocks, Infosys and Tata Motors have remained flat over the last one month.

For more details, watch the accompanying video