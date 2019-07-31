Top stock recommendations by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for Wednesday

Indian shares are likely to open lower on Wednesday, in line with Asian stocks, on renewed worries over US-China trade war following threats from US President Donald Trump to Beijing. Investors are also awaiting the US Federal Reserve's announcement on interest rates later today.

Among stocks, Sudarshan Sukhani is bullish on MindTree, Pidilite Industries, PowerGrid, and bearish on Tata Elxsi, Tata Motors. Mitessh Thakkar hs a 'buy' call on TCS, and 'sell' call on IndusInd Bank and Cadila Healthcare. Prakash Gaba is positive on HCL Tech and negative Bharat Forge and JSPL.

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy Mindtree with a stop loss of Rs 702, target at Rs 725

- Buy Power Grid with a stop loss of Rs 205, target at Rs 214

- Sell Tata Elxsi with a stop loss of Rs 626, target at Rs 605

- Sell Tata Motors with a stop loss of Rs 137, target at Rs 125

- Buy Pidilite Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,215, target at Rs 1,255

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Sell Cadila Healthcare with a stop loss of Rs 225, target at Rs 210

- Sell IndusInd Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,358, target at Rs 1,295

- Buy Tata Consultancy Services with a stop loss of Rs 2,148, target at Rs 2,215

Prakash Gaba - prakashgaba.com

- Buy HCL Tech with a stop loss of Rs 1,015, target at Rs 1,040

- Sell Bharat Forge with a stop loss of Rs 420, target at Rs 400

- Sell Jindal Steel & Power with a stop loss of Rs 134, target at Rs 120

