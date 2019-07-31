#VGSiddhartha#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
Top stock recommendations by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for Wednesday

Updated : July 31, 2019 09:02 AM IST

Sudarshan Sukhani - Buy Mindtree with a stop loss of Rs 702, target at Rs 725
Mitessh Thakkar - Sell Cadila Healthcare with a stop loss of Rs 225, target at Rs 210
Prakash Gaba - Buy HCL Tech with a stop loss of Rs 1,015, target at Rs 1,040
