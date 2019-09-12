Top stock recommendations by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for Thursday
Updated : September 12, 2019 08:47 AM IST
Sudarshan Sukhani - Buy RBL Bank with a stop loss of Rs 370, target at Rs 395
Mitessh Thakkar - Buy CESC with a stop loss of Rs 798, target at Rs 850
Prakash Gaba - Buy Jindal Steel and Power with a stop loss of Rs 100, target at Rs 120
