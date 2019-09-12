Top stock recommendations by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for Thursday

Indian shares are likely to extend gains on Thursday, tracking gains in Asian peers, ahead of the August retail inflation data, due later today. Indian retail inflation likely rose to a 10-month high in August primarily driven by higher food prices, while staying below the Reserve Bank of India's medium-term target of 4 percent, a Reuters poll of economists showed.

Meanwhile, hopes of fresh initiatives from the government to revive the automobile sector may add to the positive sentiment. Additionally, positive cues from Asia on the back of the diminishing US-China trade tensions and rate cut hopes by major central banks, are also likely to support the domestic market.

On Wednesday, Indian shares ended higher led by Yes Bank and Tata Motors. The Sensex ended 125 points higher at 37,271, while the broader Nifty50 index added 33 points to end the day at 11,036.

Among stocks, Sudarshan Sukhani has a 'buy' call on RBL Bank, Escorts, Tata Power, and PFC, while Mitessh Thakkar is bullish on CESC, IndusInd Bank, Punjab National Bank, and Tata Motors. Prakash Gaba is positive on Jindal Steel and Power, and Piramal Enterprises, and negative on Wipro and Zee Entertainment.

Here are the top buy-sell ideas by market experts for Thursday:

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy RBL Bank with a stop loss of Rs 370, target at Rs 395

- Buy Escorts with a stop loss of Rs 515, target at Rs 555

- Buy Tata Power with a stop loss of Rs 59, target at Rs 66

- Buy PFC with a stop loss of Rs 106, target at Rs 118

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy CESC with a stop loss of Rs 798, target at Rs 850

- Buy IndusInd Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,350, target at Rs 1,415

- Buy Punjab National Bank with a stop loss of Rs 63.5, target at Rs 68

- Buy Tata Motors with a stop loss of Rs 129, target at Rs 144

Prakash Gaba - prakashgaba.com

- Buy Jindal Steel and Power with a stop loss of Rs 100, target at Rs 120

- Buy Piramal Enterprises with a stop loss of Rs 1,920, target at Rs 2,050

- Sell Wipro with a stop loss of Rs 251, target at Rs 245

- Sell Zee Entertainment with a stop loss of Rs 360, target at Rs 340

