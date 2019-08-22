Top stock recommendations by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for Thursday

Indian shares are likely to open little changed on Thursday amid muted trades in global markets and after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said weak domestic economic growth prompted an unusual rate cut decision.

Among stocks, Sudarshan Sukhani has a 'buy' call on InterGlobe Aviation, Hindalco, and Tata Elxsi and 'sell' call on IndusInd Bank. Mitessh Thakkar is positive on Infosys, Mahanagar Gas, and negative on Amara Raja Batteries, DLF. Prakash Gaba is bullish on Asian Paints, Nestle India, and bearish on Coal India and Tata Motors.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Thursday:

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy Interglobe Aviation with a stop loss of Rs 1,590, target at Rs 1,670

- Buy Hindalco Industries with a stop loss of Rs 175, target at Rs 180

- Buy Tata Elxsi with a stop loss of Rs 625, target at Rs 650

- Sell IndusInd Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,380, target at Rs 1,340

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Sell Amara Raja Batteries with a stop loss of Rs 624, target at Rs 580

- Sell DLF with a stop loss of Rs 176, target at Rs 162

- Buy Infosys with a stop loss of Rs 789, target at Rs 825

- Buy Mahanagar Gas with a stop loss of Rs 835, target at Rs 880

Prakash Gaba - prakashgaba.com

- Buy Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 1,580, target at Rs 1,620

- Buy Nestle India with a stop loss of Rs 12,250, target at Rs 13,000

- Sell Coal India with a stop loss of Rs 195, target at Rs 175

- Sell Tata Motors with a stop loss of Rs 120, target at Rs 100

