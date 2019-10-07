Top stock recommendations by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for Monday

The Indian market fell for the fifth consecutive session on Friday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) reduced FY20 GDP growth target to 6.1 percent from 6.9 percent. In the bi-monthly monetary policy, the RBI cut repo rate by 25 bps for the fifth time this year as expected, in a bid to boost growth the economy. The Sensex ended 433 points lower at 37,673, while the broader Nifty50 index lost 139 points to end the day at 11,175.

Meanwhile, Indian shares are likely to open little changed on Monday, tracking muted gains in the global markets and concerns of an economic slowdown.

Among stocks, Sudarshan Sukhani is bullish on Tata Elxsi, Escorts, and NIIT Tech, and bearish on Jubilant Foodworks. Prakash Gaba is positive on NIIT Tech, HCL Tech, and negative on Equitas and Max Financial Services. Mitessh Thakkar has a 'buy' call on Kotak Bank and 'sell' call on Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, and Titan.

Here are top buy-sell calls by market experts for Monday:

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy Tata Elxsi with a stop loss of Rs 670, target at Rs 700

- Buy Escorts with a stop loss of Rs 580, target at Rs 650

- Buy NIIT Tech with a stop loss of Rs 1,345, target at Rs 1,455

- Sell Jubilant Food with a stop loss of Rs 1,335, target at Rs 1,250

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Kotak Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,534, target at Rs 1,590

- Sell Bank of Baroda with a stop loss of Rs 91, target at Rs 82

- Sell Bank of India with a stop loss of Rs 62.8, target at Rs 56

- Sell Titan with a stop loss of Rs 1,271, target at Rs 1,220

Prakash Gaba - prakashgaba.com

- Buy NIIT Tech with a stop loss of Rs 1,360, target at Rs 1,425

- Buy HCL Tech with a stop loss of Rs 258, target at Rs 267

- Sell Equitas with a stop loss of Rs 102, target at Rs 93

- Sell Max Financial Services with a stop loss of Rs 413, target at Rs 390

