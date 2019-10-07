TOP NEWS »

Top stock recommendations by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for Monday

Updated : October 07, 2019 08:42 AM IST

Sudarshan Sukhani - Buy Tata Elxsi with a stop loss of Rs 670, target at Rs 700
Mitessh Thakkar - Buy Kotak Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,534, target at Rs 1,590
Prakash Gaba - Buy NIIT Tech with a stop loss of Rs 1,360, target at Rs 1,425
