Top stock recommendations by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for Monday
Updated : October 07, 2019 08:42 AM IST
Sudarshan Sukhani - Buy Tata Elxsi with a stop loss of Rs 670, target at Rs 700
Mitessh Thakkar - Buy Kotak Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,534, target at Rs 1,590
Prakash Gaba - Buy NIIT Tech with a stop loss of Rs 1,360, target at Rs 1,425
