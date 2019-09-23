Top stock recommendations by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for Monday

Indian shares are set to rally on Monday after finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman reduced corporate tax rates for domestic companies and new manufacturing companies. Asian shares also advanced following progress on US-China trade negotiations after the two sides said talks were productive and constructive.

Among stocks, Sudarshan Sukhani is bullish on Petronet LNG, McDowell, L&T, and JSW Steel, while Mitessh Thakkar has a 'buy' call on Voltas, JSW Steel, L&T, and M&M. Prakash Gaba is positive on Bajaj Finserv, Berger Paints, Grasim, and M&M Finance.

Here are top buy-sell calls by market experts for Monday:

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy Petronet LNG with a stop loss of Rs 250, target at Rs 285

- Buy McDowell with a stop loss of Rs 610, target at Rs 660

- Buy L&T with a stop loss of Rs 1,390, target at Rs 1,460

- Buy JSW Steel with a stop loss of Rs 228, target at Rs 255

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Voltas with a stop loss of Rs 654, target at Rs 695

- Buy JSW Steel with a stop loss of Rs 233, target at Rs 250

- Buy L&T with a stop loss of Rs 1,394, target at Rs 1,450

- Buy M&M with a stop loss of Rs 554, target at Rs 595

Prakash Gaba - prakashgaba.com

- Buy Bajaj Finserv with a stop loss of Rs 7,400, target at Rs 8,200

- Buy Berger Paints with a stop loss of Rs 380, target at Rs 450

- Buy Grasim with a stop loss of Rs 720, target at Rs 800

- Buy M&M Finance with a stop loss of Rs 330, target at Rs 380

