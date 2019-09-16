Top stock recommendations by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba, for Monday
Updated : September 16, 2019 08:29 AM IST
Sudarshan Sukhani - Sell BPCL with a stop loss of Rs 390, target at Rs 365
Mitessh Thakkar - Buy ONGC with a stop loss of Rs 126, target at Rs 135
Prakash Gaba - Buy SBI with a stop loss of Rs 287, target at Rs 300
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more