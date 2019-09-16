Top stock recommendations by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba, for Monday

Indian shares are set to open lower on Monday after crude oil prices surged following the drone attacks in Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. The weekend attacks on Saudi Arabiaâ€™s crude facilities knocked out more than 5 percent of global oil supply. However, moves in Asian share markets were small, however, with Japan shut for a public holiday.

Among stocks, Sudarshan Sukhani is bullish on Adani Ports and HDFC, and bearish on Punjab National Bank and BPCL. Mitessh Thakkar is positive on ONGC, Kajaria Ceramics, and negative on Glenmark Pharma, IDFC First Bank. Prakash Gaba has a 'buy' call on SBI, Escorts, Indian Oil, and Kajaria Ceramics.

Here are the top buy-sell ideas by market experts for Monday:

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Sell BPCL with a stop loss of Rs 390, target at Rs 365

- Sell Punjab National Bank with a stop loss of Rs 66, target at Rs 61

- Buy Adani Ports with a stop loss of Rs 360, target at Rs 385

- Buy HDFC with a stop loss of Rs 2,030, target at Rs 2,200

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy ONGC with a stop loss of Rs 126, target at Rs 135

- Sell Glenmark Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 380, target at Rs 345

- Sell IDFC First Bank with a stop loss of Rs 43, target at Rs 40.5

- Buy Kajaria Ceramics with a stop loss of Rs 499.5, target at Rs 535

Prakash Gaba - prakashgaba.com

- Buy SBI with a stop loss of Rs 287, target at Rs 300

- Buy Escorts with a stop loss of Rs 525, target at Rs 555

- Buy Indian Oil with a stop loss of Rs 128, target at Rs 135

- Buy Kajaria Ceramics with a stop loss of Rs 504, target at Rs 540

