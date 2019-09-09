Top stock recommendations by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for Monday

Indian shares are likely to open in the green on Monday, tracking gains in Asia, as investors pinned expectations on likely stimulus to support growth in the worldâ€™s major economies. Global markets advanced on China's new stimulus plan and after Fridayâ€™s soft US jobs report raised expectations for a Federal Reserve rate cut.

Among stocks, Sudarshan Sukhani is bullish on Dr Reddy's BEL, NBCC, and NTPC, while Mitessh Thakkar is positive on BRL, Colgate Palmolive, M&M, and Tata Steel. Prakash Gaba has a 'buy' call on Bajaj Finance, Biocon, Hero MotoCorp, and REC.

Here are the top buy-sell ideas by market experts for Monday:

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy Dr Reddy's Labs with a stop loss of Rs 2,700, target at Rs 2,800

- Buy Bharat Electronics with a stop loss of Rs 104, target at Rs 117

- Buy NBCC with a stop loss of Rs 33, target at Rs 39.5

- Buy NTPC with a stop loss of Rs 121, target at Rs 140

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy BEL with a stop loss of Rs 106.70, target at Rs 114

- Buy Colgate Palmolive with a stop loss of Rs 1,237, target at Rs 1,280

- Buy Mahindra & Mahindra with a stop loss of Rs 522, target at Rs 554

- Buy Tata Steel with a stop loss of Rs 347, target at Rs 375

Prakash Gaba - prakashgaba.com

- Buy Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 3,340, target at Rs 3,450

- Buy Biocon with a stop loss of Rs 230, target at Rs 245

- Buy Hero MotoCorp with a stop loss of Rs 2,620, target at Rs 2,720

- Buy REC with a stop loss of Rs 149, target at Rs 157

