Top stock recommendations by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for Monday

Updated : September 09, 2019 09:00 AM IST

Sudarshan Sukhani - Buy Dr Reddy's Labs with a stop loss of Rs 2,700, target at Rs 2,800
Mitessh Thakkar - Buy BEL with a stop loss of Rs 106.70, target at Rs 114
Prakash Gaba - Buy Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 3,340, target at Rs 3,450
cnbc two logos
