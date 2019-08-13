Top stock recommendations by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Tuesday

Indian shares are likely to open higher on Tuesday amid expectations the government will address tax concerns and announce steps to revive economic growth. Meanwhile, Asian shares traded lower due to the weak sentiment arising from the US-China trade war and turbulence amongst protesters in Hong Kong.

Among stocks, Sudarshan Sukhani has a 'buy' call on MindTree, Aurobindo, Manappuram Finance, and 'sell' call on Tata Motors. Mitessh Thakkar is positive on Bharat Forge, Muthoot Finance, BHEL, and Indiabulls Housing.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Tuesday:

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy Mindtree with a stop loss of Rs 740, target at Rs 770

- Buy Aurobindo Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 590, target at Rs 618

- Buy Manappuram Finance with a stop loss of Rs 119, target at Rs 131

- Sell Tata Motors with a stop loss of Rs 125, target at Rs 117

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Bharat Forge with a stop loss of Rs 424, target at Rs 439

- Buy Muthoot Finance with a stop loss of Rs 639.5, target at Rs 666

- Buy Bharat Heavy Electricals with a stop loss of Rs 639.5, target at Rs 666

- Buy Indiabulls Housing Finance with a stop loss of Rs 487, target at Rs 540

Also, track all live market action on CNBC-TV18 Market Blog