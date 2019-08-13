Market
Top stock recommendations by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Tuesday
Updated : August 13, 2019 09:05 AM IST
Sudarshan Sukhani - Buy Mindtree with a stop loss of Rs 740, target at Rs 770
Mitessh Thakkar - Buy Bharat Forge with a stop loss of Rs 424, target at Rs 439
