Top stock recommendations by Sudarshan Sukhani and Prakash Gaba for Thursday

Indian shares are likely to open in green, tracking gains in Asian peers as apparent progress in the political crises in Britain and Hong Kong gave investors confidence. On Wednesday, Indian shares ended higher led mainly by banking and metal indices. The Sensex ended 162 points higher at 36,725, while the broader Nifty50 index added 47 points to end the day at 10,845.

Among stocks, Sudarshan Sukhani is positive on Cadila Healthcare, Biocon, TCS, and negative on Tata Motors, while, Prakash Gaba has a 'buy' call on Apollo Tyres, Bharat Electronics, M&M Financial Services, and UPL.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Thursday:

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy Biocon with a stop loss of Rs 224, target at Rs 245

- Sell Tata Motors with a stop loss of Rs 113, target at Rs 104

- Buy Cadila Healthcare with a stop loss of Rs 226, target at Rs 240

- Buy Tata Consultancy Services with a stop loss of Rs 2,210, target at Rs 2300

Prakash Gaba - prakashgaba.com

- Buy Apollo Tyres with a stop loss of Rs 172, target at Rs 185

- Buy Bharat Electronics with a stop loss of Rs 104, target at Rs 115

- Buy M&M Financial Services with a stop loss of Rs 317, target at Rs 340

- Buy UPL with a stop loss of Rs 548, target at Rs 600

