Market
Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Prakash Gaba for Thursday
Updated : December 12, 2019 08:32 AM IST
Ashwani Gujral - Buy Kotak Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,670, target at Rs 1,720
Sudarshan Sukhani - Buy Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 3,950, target at Rs 4,150
Prakash Gaba - Buy DLF with a stop loss of Rs 220, target at Rs 240
