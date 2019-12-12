Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Prakash Gaba for Thursday

Indian shares are expected to open higher on Thursday, following global markets, which were trading higher after the US Federal Reserve held its interest rates steady. However, domestic investors could trade cautiously ahead of the inflation data which will be released later in the day.

Among stocks, Ashwani Gujral is bullish on Kotak Bank, TCS, HDFC, IGL, and Jubilant FoodWorks, while Sudarshan Sukhani is positive on Bajaj Finance, IGL, Petronet LNG, and Siemens. Prakash Gaba has 'buy' calls on DLF, Kotak Bank, Manappuram Finance, and PFC.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Thursday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy Kotak Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,670, target at Rs 1,720

- Buy TCS with a stop loss of Rs 2,025, target at Rs 2,100

- Buy HDFC with a stop loss of Rs 2,300, target at Rs 2,365

- Buy Indraprastha Gas with a stop loss of Rs 410, target at Rs 435

- Buy Jubilant FoodWorks with a stop loss of Rs 1,570, target at Rs 1,620

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2nalytics.com

- Buy Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 3,950, target at Rs 4,150

- Buy Indraprastha Gas with a stop loss of Rs 414, target at Rs 422

- Buy Petronet LNG with a stop loss of Rs 272, target at Rs 282

- Buy Siemens with a stop loss of Rs 1,465, target at Rs 1,540

Prakash Gaba - prakashgaba.com

- Buy DLF with a stop loss of Rs 220, target at Rs 240

- Buy Kotak Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,670, target at Rs 1,720

- Buy Manappuram Finance with a stop loss of Rs 160, target at Rs 175

- Buy PFC with a stop loss of Rs 113, target at Rs 118

