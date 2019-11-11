Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Prakash Gaba for Monday

Indian shares are likely to open in red on Monday on the back of muted global trades and amid concerns of slowing economic growth. Asian shares traded marginally higher after positive statements from the US over the weekend about trade talks with China. However, uncertainties around the final deal capped gains.

Among stocks, Ashwani Gujral is bullish on Kotak Bank and ICICI Bank, and bearish on Bharti Infratel, Sun Pharma, and UPL. Sudarshan Sukhani has 'buy' calls on Indraprastha Gas and Voltas and 'sell' calls on Axis Bank and Canara Bank. Prakash Gaba is positive on Kotak Bank, HDFC AMC and negative on BPCL and Castrol India.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Monday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy Kotak Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,585, target at Rs 1,640

- Buy ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 480, target at Rs 505

- Sell Bharti Infratel with a stop loss of Rs 224, target at Rs 210

- Sell Sun Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 427, target at Rs 410

- Sell UPL with a stop loss of Rs 562, target at Rs 540

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2nalytics.com

- Sell Axis Bank with a stop loss of Rs 735, target at Rs 715

- Sell Canara Bank with a stop loss of Rs 206, target at Rs 194

- Buy Indraprastha Gas with a stop loss of Rs 400, target at Rs 450

- Buy Voltas with a stop loss of Rs 675, target at Rs 735

Prakash Gaba - prakashgaba.com

- Buy Kotak Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,580, target at Rs 1,630

- Buy HDFC AMC with a stop loss of Rs 3,100. target at Rs 3,300

- Sell BPCL with a stop loss of Rs 510, target at Rs 485

- Sell Castrol India with a stop loss of Rs 150, target at Rs 140

