TOP NEWS »

#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market
Market

Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Prakash Gaba for Monday

Updated : November 11, 2019 08:39 AM IST

Ashwani Gujral - Buy Kotak Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,585, target at Rs 1,640
Sudarshan Sukhani - Sell Axis Bank with a stop loss of Rs 735, target at Rs 715
Prakash Gaba - Buy Kotak Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,580, target at Rs 1,630
Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Prakash Gaba for Monday
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Centre's proceeds from divestments stand at Rs 12,995 crore against Rs 1.05 lakh crore target

Centre's proceeds from divestments stand at Rs 12,995 crore against Rs 1.05 lakh crore target

Coke to complete $1.7 billion investment in 'Fruit Circular Economy'

Coke to complete $1.7 billion investment in 'Fruit Circular Economy'

Government to import 1 lakh tonnes onion to check price rise

Government to import 1 lakh tonnes onion to check price rise

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV