Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Wednesday

Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE's Nifty50 are set for a positive start on Wednesday in line with global markets. Investors are likely to remain cautious amid mixed earnings for the quarter ended September 30. Asian shares advanced after Brexit and EU negotiators said they have overcome differences.

Among stocks, Ashwani Gujral has 'buy' calls on Escorts, Adani Enterprises, Maruti, HDFC Bank, and Kotak Bank, while, Mitessh Thakkar is positive on M&M, MRF, and Adani Transmission. Sudarshan Sukhani is bullish on Zee, Shriram Transport, and MindTree, and bearish on Tata Motors.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Wednesday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy Escorts with a stop loss of Rs 625, target at Rs 650

- Buy Adani Enterprises with a stop loss of Rs 150, target at Rs 165

- Buy Maruti with a stop loss of Rs 6,940, target at Rs 7,120

- Buy HDFC Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,200, target at Rs 1,260

- Buy Kotak Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,600, target at Rs 1,645

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy Zee Entretainment with a stop loss of Rs 235, target at Rs 275

- Buy Shriram Transport Finance with a stop loss of Rs 1,020, target at Rs 1,120

- Buy MindTree with a stop loss of Rs 690, target at Rs 780

- Sell Tata Motors with a stop loss of Rs 129, target at Rs 123

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy M&M with a stop loss of Rs 574, target at Rs 605

- Buy MRF with a stop loss of Rs 62,450, target at Rs 64,100

- Buy Adani Transmission with a stop loss of Rs 235, target at Rs 260

