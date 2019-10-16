TOP NEWS »

#AbhijitBanerjee#DiwaliStocks#RichestIndians
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Sensex rises 100 points, Nifty above 11,450
Global stocks make cautious gains ahead of key Brexit summit
Oil prices rise as OPEC pledges decision on supply
Rupee slips against US dollar
Home Market
Market

Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Wednesday

Updated : October 16, 2019 08:53 AM IST

Ashwani Gujral - Buy Escorts with a stop loss of Rs 625, target at Rs 650
Sudarshan Sukhani - Buy Zee Entretainment with a stop loss of Rs 235, target at Rs 275
Mitessh Thakkar - Buy M&M with a stop loss of Rs 574, target at Rs 605
Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Wednesday
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Maharashtra Assembly polls: BJP manifesto demands Bharat Ratna for Savarkar, promises 1 crore jobs

Maharashtra Assembly polls: BJP manifesto demands Bharat Ratna for Savarkar, promises 1 crore jobs

IMF cuts India’s growth forecast by 90 bps to 6.1% for FY20

IMF cuts India’s growth forecast by 90 bps to 6.1% for FY20

IMF slashes India's growth forecast to 6.1 percent

IMF slashes India's growth forecast to 6.1 percent

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV