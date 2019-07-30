Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Tuesday

Indian benchmark indices are likely to start on a positive note on Tuesday, tracking Asian stocks which climbed up as investors gear up for an expected US interest rate cut this week. On Monday, markets ended lower on Monday with Nifty falling below the crucial 11,200 level on the back of selling in auto, metal and infra stocks.

Among stocks, Ashwani Gujral is positive on IndusInd Bank, TCS, and negative on Arvind, Bharat Electronics, and Indiabulls Housing. Sudarshan Sukhani has a 'buy' call on Amara Raja Batteries, IndusInd Bank, and MindTree, and 'sell' call on Tata Motors and Indiabulls Housing. Mitessh Thakkar is bullish on ICICI Bank, Pidilite Industries, and bearish on JSW Steel and Tata Chemicals.

Here are the top buy'sell calls by market experts for Tuesday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Sell Indiabulls Housing Finance with a stop loss of Rs 570, target at Rs 540

- Sell Bharat Electronics with a stop loss of Rs 96, target at Rs 84

- Sell Arvind with a stop loss of Rs 56, target at Rs 48

- Buy IndusInd Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,420, target at Rs 1,465

- Buy Tata Consultancy Services with a stop loss of Rs 2,120, target at Rs 2,165

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy Amara Raja Batteries with a stop loss of Rs 640, target at Rs 670

- Buy IndusInd Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,418, target at Rs 1,465

- Buy Mindtree with a stop loss of Rs 688, target at Rs 740

- Sell Tata Motors with a stop loss of Rs 143, target at Rs 133

- Sell Indiabulls Housing Finance with a stop loss of Rs 570, target at Rs 540

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 424, target at Rs 440

- Buy Pidilite Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,224, target at Rs 1,270

- Sell JSW Steel with a stop loss of Rs 248.5, target at Rs 232

- Sell Tata Chemicals with a stop loss of Rs 592, target at Rs 555

