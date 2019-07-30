#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Tuesday

July 30, 2019

Ashwani Gujral - Sell Indiabulls Housing Finance with a stop loss of Rs 570, target at Rs 540
Sudarshan Sukhani - Buy Amara Raja Batteries with a stop loss of Rs 640, target at Rs 670
Mitessh Thakkar - Buy ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 424, target at Rs 440
