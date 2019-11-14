Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Thursday

Indian shares are likely to open marginally higher following mixed cues in the global markets. India’s October retail inflation data surpassed the RBI’s target, however, analysts still expect the central bank to cut rates due to signs of slowing economic activities. Meanwhile, Asian shares traded in tight ranges as investors await China data and progress on US-China trade talks.

Among stocks, Ashwani Gujral is bullish on Voltas and Mahanagar Gas, and bearish on Indiabulls Housing, NIIT Tech, and Engineers India. Sudarshan Sukhani is positive on RBL Bank and TVS Motor Company and negative on MindTree and SAIL. Mitessh Thakkar has a 'buy' call on Reliance Industries and TCS, and 'sell' call on Hero MotoCorp, and Ambuja Cements.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Thursday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy Voltas with a stop loss of Rs 695, target at Rs 720

- Buy Mahanagar Gas with a stop loss of Rs 995, target at Rs 1,040

- Sell Indiabulls Housing with a stop loss of Rs 224, target at Rs 200

- Sell NIIT Tech with a stop loss of Rs 1,500, target at Rs 1,445

- Sell Engineers India with a stop loss of Rs 104, target at Rs 92

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy RBL Bank with a stop loss of Rs 320, target at Rs 345

- Buy TVS Motor Company with a stop loss of Rs 440, target at Rs 500

- Sell SAIL with a stop loss of Rs 39, target at Rs 36

- Sell MindTree with a stop loss of Rs 695, target at Rs 660

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy TCS with a stop loss of Rs 2,155, target at Rs 2,240

- Buy Reliance Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,458, target at Rs 1,500

- Sell Hero MotoCorp with a stop loss of Rs 2,620, target at Rs 2,530

- Sell Ambuja Cements with a stop loss of Rs 198.55, target at Rs 188

Also, track all live market action on CNBC-TV18 Market Blog

Disclaimer: CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions