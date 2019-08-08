#SushmaSwaraj#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Thursday

Updated : August 08, 2019 08:53 AM IST

Ashwani Gujral - Buy Lupin with a stop loss of Rs 770, target at Rs 795
Sudarshan Sukhani - Sell Tata Motors with a stop loss of Rs 120, target at Rs 114
Mitessh Thakkar - Buy Lupin with a stop loss of Rs 769, target at Rs 806
cnbc two logos
