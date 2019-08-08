Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Thursday

Indian benchmark indices are likely to open flat on Thursday amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan over Kashmir issue. Asian shares traded mixed as easings by central banks stoked fears of the global recession.

Among stocks, Ashwani Gujral is bullish on Lupin, and bearish on Tata Motors, Bank of India, Canara Bank, and M&M. Sudarshan Sukhani is positive on Pidilite Industries, Godrej Industries and Indiabulls Housing and negative on Tata Motors. Mitessh Thakkar has a 'buy' call on HUL and Lupin and 'sell' call on Bosch and Bank of Baroda.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Thursday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy Lupin with a stop loss of Rs 770, target at Rs 795

- Sell Tata Motors with a stop loss of Rs 121, target at Rs 110

- Sell Bank of India with a stop loss of Rs 68, target at Rs 62

- Sell Canara Bank with a stop loss of Rs 231, target at Rs 215

- Sell Mahindra & Mahindra with a stop loss of Rs 525, target at Rs 505

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Sell Tata Motors with a stop loss of Rs 120, target at Rs 114

- Buy Godrej Consumer with a stop loss of Rs 628, target at Rs 649

- Buy Pidilite Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,275, target at Rs 1,318

- Buy Indiabulls Housing Finance with a stop loss of Rs 455, target at Rs 431

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Lupin with a stop loss of Rs 769, target at Rs 806

- Sell Bosch with a stop loss of Rs 14,300, target at Rs 13,300

- Sell Bank of Baroda with a stop loss of Rs 100, target at Rs 92

- Buy Hindustan Unilever with a stop loss of Rs 1,750, target at Rs 1,810

Also, track all live market action on CNBC-TV18 Market Blog