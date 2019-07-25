Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Thursday

Indian shares looked set for a positive start on Thursday, as investors are likely to pick beaten-down stocks after five days of continued selling. While the US stocks surged to record highs as chipmakers rallied, Asian shares remained cautious as the euro hovered near two-month lows on bolstered expectations of rate cuts in Europe.

Among stocks, Ashwani Gujral was bullish on Bata India and Pidilite Industries, and bearish on JSPL, Piramal Enterprises, L&T Finance Holdings. Sudarshan Sukhani has a 'buy' call on Bata India, HUL, and Voltas, and 'sell' call on Hindalco and MCS India. Mitessh Thakkar was positive on L&T and Zee and negative on SAIL and Century Textiles.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Thursday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy Pidilite Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,200, target at Rs 1,265

- Buy Bata India with a stop loss of Rs 1,290, target at Rs 1,340

- Sell L&T Finance Holdings with a stop loss of Rs 106, target at Rs 94

- Sell Jindal Steel & Power with a stop loss of Rs 140, target at Rs 128

- Sell Piramal Enterprises with a stop loss of Rs 1,780, target at Rs 1,725

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy Voltas with a stop loss of Rs 573, target at Rs 590

- Buy Bata India with a stop loss of Rs 1,295, target at Rs 1,340

- Buy Hindustan Unilever with a stop loss of Rs 1,710, target at Rs 1,755

- Sell MCX India with a stop loss of Rs 838, target at Rs 819

- Sell Hindalco Industries with a stop loss of Rs 201, target at Rs 193

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Larsen & Toubro with a stop loss of Rs 1,370, target at Rs 1,415

- Buy Zee Entertainment with a stop loss of Rs 373, target at Rs 391

- Sell SAIL with a stop loss of Rs 45.05, target at Rs 40

- Sell Century Textiles with a stop loss of Rs 906, target at Rs 865

