#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
10 things you need to know before the opening bell
Asian shares dither ahead of ECB outcome, euro near two-month lows
Oil prices steady after global demand worries spark fall
Rupee opens lower at 69.08 a dollar, bond yields jump
Motilal Oswal
Home Market
Market

Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Thursday

Updated : July 25, 2019 08:48 AM IST

Ashwani Gujral - Buy Pidilite Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,200, target at Rs 1,265
Sudarshan Sukhani - Buy Voltas with a stop loss of Rs 573, target at Rs 590
Mitessh Thakkar - Buy Larsen & Toubro with a stop loss of Rs 1,370, target at Rs 1,415
Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Thursday
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Bajaj Finance Q1 Earnings Preview: Strong profit growth likely

Bajaj Finance Q1 Earnings Preview: Strong profit growth likely

Tata Motors Q1 earnings today: What you should watch out for

Tata Motors Q1 earnings today: What you should watch out for

IDFC First Bank reports Rs 617 crore loss for June quarter

IDFC First Bank reports Rs 617 crore loss for June quarter

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV