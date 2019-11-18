Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Monday

Indian shares are likely to open little changed on Monday in line with global markets and in absence of any major global or domestic cues. Among stocks, Ashwani Gujral is bullish on Cholamandalam Finance, SBI, Bharti Airtel, JM Financial, and Divi's Labs. Sudarshan Sukhani is positive on Bank of Baroda, MRF, Voltas, and negative on UPL. Mitessh Thakkar has 'buy' calls on Bata India and Kotak Bank and 'sell' calls on Hero MotoCorp, and Pidilite Industries.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Monday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy Cholamandalam Finance with a stop loss of Rs 324, target at Rs 338

- Buy SBI with a stop loss of Rs 319, target at Rs 334

- Buy Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 338, target at Rs 405

- Buy JM Financial with a stop loss of Rs 90, target at Rs 104

- Buy Divi's Labs with a stop loss of Rs 1,730, target at Rs 1,800

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy Bank of Baroda with a stop loss of Rs 91, target at Rs 96

- Buy MRF with a stop loss of Rs 62,000, target at Rs 65,800

- Buy Voltas with a stop loss of Rs 700, target at Rs 730

- Sell UPL with a stop loss of Rs 550, target at Rs 505

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Bata India with a stop loss of Rs 1,719, target at Rs 1,755

- Sell Hero MotoCorp with a stop loss of Rs 2,572, target at Rs 2,485

- Buy Kotal Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,600, target at Rs 1,660

- Sell Pidilite with a stop loss of Rs 1,335, target at Rs 1,280

