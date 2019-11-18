#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Monday

Updated : November 18, 2019 08:50 AM IST

Ashwani Gujral - Buy Cholamandalam Finance with a stop loss of Rs 324, target at Rs 338
Sudarshan Sukhani - Buy Bank of Baroda with a stop loss of Rs 91, target at Rs 96
Mitessh Thakkar - Buy Bata India with a stop loss of Rs 1,719, target at Rs 1,755
