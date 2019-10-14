Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Monday

Indian shares are likely to open higher on Monday tracking gains in global markets following progress in the US-China trade negotiations. However, disappointing Q2 earnings from IT heavyweights and World Bank’s poor growth forecast for India may weigh on the equities.

Among stocks, Ashwani Gujral is bullish on Voltas, Titan, Tech Mahindra, and bearish on M&M Financial, Indiabulls Housing. Mitessh Thakkar has a 'buy' call on Adani Ports and Divi's Labs, and 'sell' call on GAIL. Sudarshan Sukhani is positive on Bharti Airtel, Cipla, Divi's Labs, and NMDC.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Monday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy Voltas with a stop loss of Rs 672, target at Rs 695

- Buy Titan with a stop loss of Rs 1,130, target at Rs 1,165

- Buy Tech Mahindra with a stop loss of Rs 718, target at Rs 742

- Sell M&M Financial with a stop loss of Rs 328, target at Rs 310

- Sell Indiabulls Housing with a stop loss of Rs 215, target at Rs 200

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 365, target at Rs 419

- Buy Cipla with a stop loss of Rs 431, target at Rs 465

- Buy Divi's Labs with a stop loss of Rs 1,650, target at Rs 1,800

- Buy NMDC with a stop loss of Rs 94, target at Rs 105

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Adani Ports with a stop loss below Rs 402, target at Rs 402

- Sell GAIL with a stop loss of Rs 127, target at Rs 120

- Buy Divi's Labs with a stop loss of Rs 1,674, target at Rs 1,725

Also, track all live market action on CNBC-TV18 Market Blog