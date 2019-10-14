Market
Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Monday
Updated : October 14, 2019 08:47 AM IST
Ashwani Gujral - Buy Voltas with a stop loss of Rs 672, target at Rs 695
Sudarshan Sukhani - Buy Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 365, target at Rs 419
Mitessh Thakkar - Buy Adani Ports with a stop loss below Rs 402, target at Rs 402
