Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Monday

Indian Benchmark indices opened lower on Monday tracking losses in the Asian peers amid escalating Sino-US trade tension, Weak corporate earnings and continued selling by foreign investors may also keep the sentiment negative.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Monday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy Marico with a stop loss of Rs 368, target at Rs 382

- Buy TCS with a stop loss of Rs 2,190, target at Rs 2,240

- Buy HDFC with a stop loss of Rs 2,100, target at Rs 2,165

- Buy Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 1,530, target at Rs 1,580

- Buy Pidilite Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,245, target at Rs 1,280

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy Marico with a stop loss of Rs 365, target at Rs 387

- Sell Raymond with a stop loss of Rs 638, target at Rs 605

- Sell Cummins India with a stop loss of Rs 687, target at Rs 650

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Sell HPCL with a stop loss of Rs 259, target at Rs 240

- Buy Godrej Consumer with a stop loss of Rs 597, target at Rs 635

- Buy Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 1,525, target at Rs 1,590

- Sell Apollo Hospitals with a stop loss of Rs 1,328, target at Rs 1,275

