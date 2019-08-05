#VGSiddhartha#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Monday

Updated : August 05, 2019 09:18 AM IST

Ashwani Gujral - Buy Marico with a stop loss of Rs 368, target at Rs 382
Sudarshan Sukhani - Buy Marico with a stop loss of Rs 365, target at Rs 387
Mitessh Thakkar - Sell HPCL with a stop loss of Rs 259, target at Rs 240
Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Monday
