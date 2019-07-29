Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Monday
Updated : July 29, 2019 08:41 AM IST
Ashwani Gujral - Buy Apollo Hospitals with a stop loss of Rs 1,350, target at Rs 1,400
Sudarshan Sukhani - Buy Arvind with a stop loss of Rs 59, target at Rs 63.5
Mitessh Thakkar - Buy Dabur India with a stop loss of Rs 422, target at Rs 440
