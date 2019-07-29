Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Monday

Indian benchmark indices are likely to start flat on Monday, tracking sluggish Asian stocks, as investors remained cautious ahead of US-China trade talks resume and the Federal Reserve is expected to deliver its first interest-rate cut in a decade.

Among stocks, Ashwani Gujral has a 'buy' call on Apollo Hospitals, Titan Company, M&M, Federal Bank, and Axis Bank. Sudarshan Sukhani is positive on Castrol India, Kotak Bank, ICICI Prudential, and Arvind. Mitessh Thakkar is bullish on Dabur India, Manappuram Finance, and Tata Global.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Monday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy Apollo Hospitals with a stop loss of Rs 1,350, target at Rs 1,400

- Buy Mahindra & Mahindra with a stop loss of Rs 559, target at Rs 572

- Buy Titan Company with a stop loss of Rs 1,090, target at Rs 1,135

- Buy Federal Bank with a stop loss of Rs 92, target at Rs 104

- Buy Axis Bank with a stop loss of Rs 720, target at Rs 745

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy Arvind with a stop loss of Rs 59, target at Rs 63.5

- Buy Castrol India with a stop loss of Rs 124, target at Rs 131

- Buy ICICI Prudential Life with a stop loss of Rs 394, target at Rs 518

- Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,490, target at Rs 1,545

- Sell Page Industries with a stop loss of Rs 19,100, target at Rs 17,600

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Dabur India with a stop loss of Rs 422, target at Rs 440

- Buy ICICI Prudential with a stop loss of Rs 395.5, target at Rs 418

- Buy Manappuram Finance with a stop loss of Rs 111.7, target at Rs 118

- Buy Tata Global Beverage with a stop loss of Rs 254, target at Rs 266

