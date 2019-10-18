Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Prakash Gaba, Rajat Bose for Friday

Indian shares are expected to open lower on Friday amid cautious trades in global markets in the wake of the Q2 earnings season. Asian shares traded marginally higher after the Brexit deal agreed by the UK and the European Union, but concern about the Chinese economy capped gains.

Among stocks, Ashwani Gujral was bullish on Tata Motors, Tata Elxsi, Motherson Sumi, Axis Bank, and IndusInd Bank, while Rajat Bose is positive on Godrej Consumer, M&M, and United Spirits. Prakash Gaba has 'buy' calls on Axis Bank, Bata, Escorts, and Manappuram Finance.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Friday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy Tata Motors with a stop loss of Rs 134, target at Rs 150

- Buy Tata Elxsi with a stop loss of Rs 710, target at Rs 745

- Buy Motherson Sumi with a stop loss of Rs 105, target at Rs 120

- Buy Axis Bank with a stop loss of Rs 700, target at Rs 735

- Buy IndusInd Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,325, target at Rs 1,370

Prakash Gaba - prakashgaba.com

- Buy Axis Bank with a stop loss of Rs 697, target at Rs 735

- Buy Bata with a stop loss of Rs 1,712, target at Rs 1,800

- Buy Escorts with a stop loss of Rs 633, target at Rs 675

- Buy Manappuram Finance with a stop loss of Rs 142, target at Rs 150

Rajat Bose - rajatkbose.com

- Buy Godrej Consumer with a stop loss below Rs 708.50, targets at Rs 721 and Rs 724

- Buy M&M with a stop loss below Rs 584.80, targets at Rs 607 and Rs 619

- Buy United Spirits with a stop loss below Rs 624, targets at Rs 655 and Rs 664

