Market
Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Prakash Gaba, Rajat Bose for Friday
Updated : October 18, 2019 08:33 AM IST
Ashwani Gujral - Buy Tata Motors with a stop loss of Rs 134, target at Rs 150
Prakash Gaba - Buy Axis Bank with a stop loss of Rs 697, target at Rs 735
Rajat Bose - Buy Godrej Consumer with a stop loss below Rs 708.50, targets at Rs 721 and Rs 724
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more