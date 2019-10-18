TOP NEWS »

Markets open lower; Sensex slips 50 points; Nifty at 11,550
Global shares lose steam on weak US retail sales, Brexit in focus
Oil prices rise as OPEC pledges decision on supply
Rupee edges higher against Us dollar
Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Prakash Gaba, Rajat Bose for Friday

Updated : October 18, 2019 08:33 AM IST

Ashwani Gujral - Buy Tata Motors with a stop loss of Rs 134, target at Rs 150
Prakash Gaba - Buy Axis Bank with a stop loss of Rs 697, target at Rs 735
Rajat Bose - Buy Godrej Consumer with a stop loss below Rs 708.50, targets at Rs 721 and Rs 724
Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Prakash Gaba, Rajat Bose for Friday
