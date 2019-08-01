Market
Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani for Thursday
Updated : August 01, 2019 09:07 AM IST
Ashwani Gujral - Buy Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 1,500, target at Rs 1,565
Mitessh Thakkar - Buy HCL Tech with a stop loss of Rs 1,022, target at Rs 1,056
Sudarshan Sukhani - Buy ICICI Pru with a stop loss of Rs 394, target at Rs 408
