Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani for Thursday

Indian shares are set to start August on a weak note, tracking sluggish Asian stocks, following US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell's fresh comments on global slowdown, coupled with simmering US trade tensions. On Wednesday, the Fed suggested that policymakers were not embarking on a new cycle of rate-cutting after it trimmed interest rates by 25 basis points.

Among stocks, Ashwani Gujral is positive on Asina Paints, Torrent Pharma, Aurobindo Pharma, HPCL, and UPL. Mitessh Thakkar was bearish on Maruti Suzuki, Shree Cements, and Eicher Motors, and bullish on HCL Tech. Sudarshan Sukhani has a 'buy' call on ICICI Pru, and 'sell' call on Indraprastha Gas.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Thursday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 1,500, target at Rs 1,565

- Buy Torrent Power with a stop loss of Rs 298, target at Rs 315

- Buy Aurobindo Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 565, target at Rs 590

- Buy HPCL with a stop loss of Rs 262, target at Rs 276

- Buy UPL with a stop loss of Rs 588, target at Rs 610

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy HCL Tech with a stop loss of Rs 1,022, target at Rs 1,056

- Sell Maruti Suzuki with a stop loss of Rs 5,520, target at Rs 5,380

- Sell Shree Cements with a stop loss of Rs 20,600, target at Rs 19,000

- Sell Eicher Motors with a stop loss of Rs 16,550, target at Rs 16,000

Sudarshan Sukhani - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy ICICI Pru with a stop loss of Rs 394, target at Rs 408

- Sell Indraprastha Gas with a stop loss of Rs 306, target at Rs 291

