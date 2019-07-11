Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for Thursday
Updated : July 11, 2019 08:55 AM IST
Ashwani Gujral - Sell Jindal Steel & Power with a stop loss of Rs 134, target at Rs 126
Mitessh Thakkar - Buy Havells India with a stop loss of Rs 718, target at Rs 744
Prakash Gaba - Buy Infosys with a stop loss of Rs 710, target at Rs 735
