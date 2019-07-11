Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for Thursday

Indian benchmark indices are likely to open higher on Thursday, tracking gains in Asia, after US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell reinforced prospects of a US interest rate cut later this month. On Wednesday, the Sensex ended 174 points lower while the Nifty closed below 11,500 for the first time since May 17, dragged mainly by auto, metal and PSU Bank stocks.

Among stocks, Ashwani Gujral is bearish on JSPL, Raymond, Hero MotoCorp, and bullish on Divis Labs, Dabur India. Mitessh Thakkar has a 'buy' call on Petronet LNG and Havella India, ad 'sell' call on Eicher Motors and NALCO. Prakash Gaba is positive on Infosys, Lupin, and negative on GAIL, Indiabulls Housing.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts fro Thursday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Sell Jindal Steel & Power with a stop loss of Rs 134, target at Rs 126

- Sell Hero MotoCorp with a stop loss of Rs 2,430, target at Rs 2,350

- Sell Raymond with a stop loss of Rs 710, target at Rs 685

- Buy Dabur India with a stop loss of Rs 405, target at Rs 421

- Buy Divis Labs with a stop loss of Rs 1,600, target at Rs 1,655

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Havells India with a stop loss of Rs 718, target at Rs 744

- Buy Petronet LNG with a stop loss of Rs 240, target at Rs 255

- Sell NALCO with a stop loss of Rs 48, target at Rs 44

- Sell Eicher Motors with a stop loss of Rs 19,000, target at Rs 18,000

Prakash Gaba - prakashgaba.com

- Buy Infosys with a stop loss of Rs 710, target at Rs 735

- Buy Lupin with a stop loss of Rs 750, target at Rs 771

- Sell GAIL India with a stop loss of Rs 148, target at Rs 140

- Sell Indiabulls Housing Finance with a stop loss of Rs 694, target at Rs 615

