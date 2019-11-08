Market
Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for Friday
Updated : November 08, 2019 09:11 AM IST
Ashwani Gujral - Buy Reliance Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,440, target at Rs 1,500
Mitessh Thakkar - Buy Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 1,819, target at Rs 1,875
Prakash Gaba - Buy Apollo Hospitals with a stop loss of Rs 1,438, target at Rs 1,510
