Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for Friday

The benchmark indices are likely to open in red on Friday after rating agency Moody's cut India's outlook to 'negative' from 'stable' amid concerns that the country’s economic growth will remain “materially lower than in the past.” Meanwhile, shares in Asia traded higher after the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed overnight at a record high amid renewed optimism on the US-China trade front.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Friday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy Reliance Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,440, target at Rs 1,500

- Buy ICICI Lombard with a stop loss of Rs 1,300, target at Rs 1,345

- Buy Colgate with a stop loss of Rs 1,580, target at Rs 1,640

- Buy Venky's with a stop loss of Rs 1,860, target at Rs 1,910

- Buy Jubilant FoodWorks with a stop loss of Rs 1,600, target at Rs 1,650

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 1,819, target at Rs 1,875

- Sell PowerGrid with a stop loss of Rs 196.5, target at Rs 188

- Buy Havells India with a stop loss of Rs 694, target at Rs 745

- Buy Torrent Power with a stop loss of Rs 288, target at Rs 308

Prakash Gaba - prakashgaba.com

- Buy Apollo Hospitals with a stop loss of Rs 1,438, target at Rs 1,510

- Buy Havells with a stop loss of Rs 700, target at Rs 735

- Buy Jubilant FoodWorks with a stop loss of Rs 1,590, target at Rs 1,650

- Buy Reliance Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,443, target at Rs 1,490

Disclosure: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.