Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for Friday

Updated : August 09, 2019 08:53 AM IST

Ashwani Gujral - Buy HDFC Bank with a stop loss of Rs 2,210, target of Rs 2,270
Mitessh Thakkar - Buy Marico with a stop loss of Rs 377, target at Rs 396
Prakash Gaba - Buy JSW Steel with a stop loss of Rs 215, target at Rs 235
NBCC shares plunge 13% after reporting disappointing quarterly results

Opening Bell: Sensex gains 200 points, Nifty above 11,100 level on FPI surcharge rollback hopes

GAIL Q1 Earnings Preview: Here's what to expect

