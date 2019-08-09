Market
Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for Friday
Updated : August 09, 2019 08:53 AM IST
Ashwani Gujral - Buy HDFC Bank with a stop loss of Rs 2,210, target of Rs 2,270
Mitessh Thakkar - Buy Marico with a stop loss of Rs 377, target at Rs 396
Prakash Gaba - Buy JSW Steel with a stop loss of Rs 215, target at Rs 235
