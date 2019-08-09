Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for Friday

Indian shares are likely to open in green on Friday, tracking gains in Asia, amid reports that the government may roll back the FPI surcharge. On Thursday, the S&P BSE Sensex rose 637 points or 1.74 percent at 37,327 while the Nifty50 closed 176 points higher at 11,032.

Among stocks, Ashwani Gujral is positive on Pidilite Industries, Bata India, Bajaj Finance, and HDFC Bank. Mitessh Thakkar has a 'buy' call on Escorts, Marico, Reliance Industries, and Apollo Tyres. Prakash Gaba is bullish on Glenmark Pharma, HDFC Bank, JSW Steel and Reliance Industries.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Friday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy HDFC Bank with a stop loss of Rs 2,210, target of Rs 2,270

- Buy Bata India with a stop loss of Rs 1,410, target at Rs 1,450

- Buy Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 3,300, target of Rs 3,410

- Buy Pidilite Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,300, target at Rs 1,360

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Marico with a stop loss of Rs 377, target at Rs 396

- Buy Escorts with a stop loss of Rs 475, target at Rs 500

- Buy Apollo Tyres with a stop loss of Rs 154, target at Rs 165

- Buy Reliance Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,138, target at Rs 1,180

Prakash Gaba - prakashgaba.com

- Buy JSW Steel with a stop loss of Rs 215, target at Rs 235

- Buy HDFC Bank with a stop loss of Rs 2,215, target at Rs 2,280

- Buy Glenmark Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 418, target at Rs 440

- Buy Reliance Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,128, target at Rs 1,200

