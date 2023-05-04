Tech analysts see upside in these stocks

Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani and F&O analyst Chandan Taparia have these recommendations for Thursday's trading session.

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com and Sudarshan Sukhani, along with Chandan Taparia, Derivative and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services share their top stock picks for the day.

From Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on Hindustan Copper. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 102 for an upside target of Rs 111. Shares have gained more than 7 percent in the last month.

He recommends a buy call on Pidilite Industries with a stop loss of Rs 2,440 for an upside target Rs 2,515. The stock is up more than 6 percent over the last month.

Among the sell recommendations, Thakkar has one on Bharat Forge with a stop loss of Rs 791.50 for a downside target of Rs 767. Shares have gained more than 3 percent over the last month.

Sun Pharmaceuticals is another sell call from Mitessh Thakkar. His recommendation comes with target of Rs 944 and a stop loss of Rs 973. The stock has declined more than 2 percent in the last month.

From Sudarshan Sukhani

Sukhani finds a buying opportunity in Pfizer. There was a big bear market in Pfizer. After a decent rally, it is consolidating and this consolidation may break on the upside. He advises traders to keep a stop loss of Rs 3,600. Shares have gained more than 5 percent over the last month.

Sukhani's only intraday short is on UBL. For this he advises a stop loss of Rs 1,461. Shares are up more than 1 percent over the last month.

ICICI Prudential is another short call from Sudarshan Sukhani. Stop loss is to be placed at Rs 440. The stock has declined more than 1 percent in the last month.

Lastly, Sukhani recommends a buy on Dixon Technologies. He advises a stop loss of Rs 2,800. The stock has remained flat over the last month.

From Chandan Taparia

Chandan Taparia has a buy call on BEL with a stop loss of Rs 103 and a price target of Rs 112 on the upside. The stock was up more than 8 percent in the past month.

Additionally, he also has a buy recommendation on Indian Hotels with a stop loss of Rs 347 and for an upside target of Rs 375. Shares are up more than 10 percent over the last month.