Tech analysts see upside in these stocks

2 Min(s) Read
Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani and F&O analyst Chandan Taparia have these recommendations for Thursday's trading session.
Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com and Sudarshan Sukhani, along with Chandan Taparia, Derivative and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services share their top stock picks for the day.
Recommended ArticlesView All
This mutual fund turns Rs 10,000 SIP into Rs 1.14 crore in 23 years
May 3, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
What does Sharad Pawar's resignation mean for NCP and Maharashtra
May 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered
May 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Coach Such: Report suggests cryptocurrency to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not
May 2, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read
From Mitessh Thakkar
Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on Hindustan Copper. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 102 for an upside target of Rs 111. Shares have gained more than 7 percent in the last month.
He recommends a buy call on Pidilite Industries with a stop loss of Rs 2,440 for an upside target Rs 2,515. The stock is up more than 6 percent over the last month.