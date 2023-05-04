Tech analysts see upside in these stocks

Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani and F&O analyst Chandan Taparia have these recommendations for Thursday's trading session.

From Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on Hindustan Copper. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 102 for an upside target of Rs 111. Shares have gained more than 7 percent in the last month.

He recommends a buy call on Pidilite Industries with a stop loss of Rs 2,440 for an upside target Rs 2,515. The stock is up more than 6 percent over the last month.