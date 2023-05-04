English
Tech analysts see upside in these stocks

By Sonia Shenoy   | Prashant Nair  May 4, 2023 9:16:35 AM IST (Published)

Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani and F&O analyst Chandan Taparia have these recommendations for Thursday's trading session.

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com and Sudarshan Sukhani, along with Chandan Taparia, Derivative and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services share their top stock picks for the day.

From Mitessh Thakkar
Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on Hindustan Copper. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 102 for an upside target of Rs 111. Shares have gained more than 7 percent in the last month.
He recommends a buy call on Pidilite Industries with a stop loss of Rs 2,440 for an upside target Rs 2,515. The stock is up more than 6 percent over the last month.
X