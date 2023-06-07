Top stock picks to keep on your radar: Britannia, Apollo Hospitals and Essel Propack

Technical analyst Jay Thakkar, Head-Alternate Research at Sharekhan shared his top stock picks for the day.

In a recent interview with CNBC-TV18, Jay Thakkar, Head-Alternate Research at Sharekhan, shared his insights on three stocks that have shown promising trends and breakout patterns.

The first stock on Thakkar's radar is Britannia. According to his assessment, the stock has been displaying a consistent upward trend and has successfully broken through multiple swing resistances around the Rs 4,720 mark. This breakout indicates a positive outlook for the stock, with minimal chances of a retracement below the Rs 4,700 level. Thakkar believes that Britannia has the potential to reach levels of Rs 5,100-5,200 in the near future.

As evidence of the stock's strong performance, Britannia shares have gained over 5 percent in the last month. Thakkar recommended buying Britannia at its current levels.

The second stock highlighted by Thakkar is Apollo Hospitals . He noted that Apollo Hospitals has recently experienced a breakout from the inverse head and shoulders pattern and is currently trading above the levels of Rs 5,040-5,050. This breakout pattern suggests a bullish trend for the stock. Thakkar suggested that investors should target levels of Rs 5,350-5,500 for potential profits. In terms of support, Rs 4,900 is a critical level to monitor.

The stock has demonstrated strong growth, with an increase of over 8 percent in the last month.

Thakkar's third pick is Essel Propack , which is currently trading around Rs 199. He identified a breakout from a consolidation phase and emphasized the formation of a solid base for the stock. Thakkar predicted potential upside targets of Rs 215-225, with a crucial support level at Rs 185.

Over the past month, Essel Propack has experienced significant gains, surpassing 12 percent.

Additionally, he has also provided another stock pick for investors, RVNL.

According to Thakkar, RVNL presents an opportunity worth considering. He recommends buying RVNL with a suggested stop loss range of Rs 115-120 and a target range of Rs 160-170. This indicates potential upside for the stock.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.