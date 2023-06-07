Top stock picks to keep on your radar: Britannia, Apollo Hospitals and Essel Propack

2 Min(s) Read
Technical analyst Jay Thakkar, Head-Alternate Research at Sharekhan shared his top stock picks for the day.
In a recent interview with CNBC-TV18, Jay Thakkar, Head-Alternate Research at Sharekhan, shared his insights on three stocks that have shown promising trends and breakout patterns.
The first stock on Thakkar's radar is Britannia. According to his assessment, the stock has been displaying a consistent upward trend and has successfully broken through multiple swing resistances around the Rs 4,720 mark. This breakout indicates a positive outlook for the stock, with minimal chances of a retracement below the Rs 4,700 level. Thakkar believes that Britannia has the potential to reach levels of Rs 5,100-5,200 in the near future.