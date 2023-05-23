This market analyst identifies upside potential in Poonawalla Fincorp and Delta Corp

Shrikant Chouhan, an analyst at Kotak Securities, has identified Poonawalla Fincorp and Delta Corp from the NSE 500 that are currently showing promising signs.

Shrikant Chouhan, an analyst at Kotak Securities, has identified a couple of stocks from the NSE 500 that are currently showing promising signs. These stocks have been crossing their previous highs, indicating the potential for further growth and profitability.

One stock that stands out is Poonawalla Fincorp, which is currently trading around the range of Rs 350-355.

Chouhan notes that the stock has formed an ascending triangle formation, which is a bullish continuation pattern. After a significant period of time, the stock has successfully broken the level of Rs 350-345 and is now comfortably sustaining above it. This breakthrough suggests that the stock has the potential to move to the next levels of Rs 390-400.