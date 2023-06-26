This analyst explains why she recommends buying Lupin and M&M

By Mangalam Maloo

The pharmaceutical and automotive sectors have captured the attention of investors, with Lupin and Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) emerging as potential winners. Lupin's consistent performance, coupled with its recent breakout, suggests a positive outlook for the stock, with a potential upside towards Rs 900 levels. Similarly, M&M's upward trajectory, combined with the expected tailwind from the automotive sector, presents an appealing investment opportunity, targeting Rs 1,450 levels. Investors should consider these stocks for potential gains while keeping in mind the recommended stop loss levels to manage risk effectively.