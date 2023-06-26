This analyst explains why she recommends buying Lupin and M&M

The pharmaceutical and automotive sectors have captured the attention of investors, with Lupin and Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) emerging as potential winners. Lupin's consistent performance, coupled with its recent breakout, suggests a positive outlook for the stock, with a potential upside towards Rs 900 levels. Similarly, M&M's upward trajectory, combined with the expected tailwind from the automotive sector, presents an appealing investment opportunity, targeting Rs 1,450 levels. Investors should consider these stocks for potential gains while keeping in mind the recommended stop loss levels to manage risk effectively.
The pharmaceutical and automotive sectors have been attracting significant attention from investors recently. Two stocks that have shown noteworthy performance and potential for further growth are Lupin and Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M).
According to Shivangi Sarda from Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, Lupin has been exhibiting impressive traction and buying interest in the pharmaceutical space. The stock has consistently performed well since March, with investors capitalizing on minor declines to enter the market. Furthermore, Lupin's stock has shown an upward sloping channel and recently broke out of a narrow range formation on the daily frame. These indicators suggest a positive outlook for the stock, with a potential upside towards Rs 900 levels. To manage risk, a recommended stop loss is near Rs 850 zones.
Over the past month, Lupin shares have already gained more than 11 percent, further bolstering its appeal to investors.
Another stock worth considering is Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) in the automotive sector. Sarda highlighted that M&M's stock has been steadily climbing higher, with a slight pause in the previous week. This temporary consolidation presents an opportunity for investors to enter the market at favorable levels. Moreover, the entire automotive sector is expected to provide tailwinds, further benefiting M&M's prospects. With a positive outlook, Sarda recommended a buy position on M&M, setting a target near Rs 1,450 zones and a stop loss at approximately Rs 1,360 level.
Similar to Lupin, M&M shares have gained over 8 percent in the past month, indicating positive sentiment among investors.
Disclaimer:
The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
