This analyst explains why she recommends buying Lupin and M&M

By Mangalam Maloo

The pharmaceutical and automotive sectors have captured the attention of investors, with Lupin and Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) emerging as potential winners. Lupin's consistent performance, coupled with its recent breakout, suggests a positive outlook for the stock, with a potential upside towards Rs 900 levels. Similarly, M&M's upward trajectory, combined with the expected tailwind from the automotive sector, presents an appealing investment opportunity, targeting Rs 1,450 levels. Investors should consider these stocks for potential gains while keeping in mind the recommended stop loss levels to manage risk effectively.

According to Shivangi Sarda from Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, Lupin has been exhibiting impressive traction and buying interest in the pharmaceutical space. The stock has consistently performed well since March, with investors capitalizing on minor declines to enter the market. Furthermore, Lupin's stock has shown an upward sloping channel and recently broke out of a narrow range formation on the daily frame. These indicators suggest a positive outlook for the stock, with a potential upside towards Rs 900 levels. To manage risk, a recommended stop loss is near Rs 850 zones.