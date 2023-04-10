Tech analysts see upside in these finance and realty stocks

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com and Sudarshan Sukhani, along with Chandan Taparia, Derivative and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services share their top stock picks for the day.

From Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on DLF. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 375 for an upside target of Rs 400. Shares have gained more than 9 percent in the last month.

He recommends a buy call on Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 5,840 for an upside target Rs 6,100. The stock has remained flat over the last month.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries is the third buy call from Thakkar with a stop loss below Rs 1,000 for an upside target of Rs 1,040. Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries have gained more than 5 percent over the last month.

Aarti Industries is the final buy call from Mitessh Thakkar. His recommendation comes with a target of Rs 560 and a stop loss of Rs 524. The stock has remained flat in the last month.

From Sudarshan Sukhani

Sukhani finds a buying opportunity in HDFC Life Insurance Company. He advises traders to keep a stop loss of Rs 493. Shares have gained around 5 percent over the last month.

Tata Power is another buy call from Sudarshan Sukhani. Stop Loss is to be placed at Rs 192. The stock has declined more than 6 percent in the last one month.

Sukhani's only intraday short is on Britannia Industries. For this, Sukhani advises a stop loss of Rs 4,330. Shares of Britannia have remained flat over the last month.

Lastly, Sukhani recommends a buy on ACC. He advises a stop loss of Rs 1,680. Shares of ACC are down more than 6 percent over the last month.

From Chandan Taparia

buy call on Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) with a stop loss of Rs 450 and a price target of Rs 485 on the upside. Chandan Taparia has acall on(IGL) with a stop loss of Rs 450 and a price target of Rs 485 on the upside.

He also has a buy recommendation on HDFC Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,640 and for an upside target of Rs 1,730.

Shares of both the companies, IGL and HDFC Bank, are up more than 4 percent each over the last month.

From the capital goods space, Taparia likes Larsen and Toubro (L&T). He recommends to buy this with a stop loss of Rs 2,240 and a target of Rs 2,360. The stock has gained more than 6 percent in the past month.

For more details, watch the accompanying video