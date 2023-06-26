Technical stock picks | DRL, HDFC AMC, Hindalco, UPL and Ashok Leyland on the radar

Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar, Shrikant Chouhan and F&O analyst Chandan Taparia have these recommendations for Monday's trading session.

From Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL). He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 4,955 for an upside target of Rs 5,090-5,100. Shares have gained more than 10 percent in the last month.

He recommends a buy call on HDFC AMC with a stop loss of Rs 1,990 for an upside target Rs 2,075. The stock is up more than 7 percent over the last month.

Among the sell recommendations, Thakkar has one on Hindalco with a stop loss of Rs 415 for a downside target of Rs 392. Shares have remained flat over the last month.

UPL is another sell call from Mitessh Thakkar. His recommendation comes with target of Rs 642 and a stop loss of Rs 676. The stock has declined more than 2 percent in the last month.

From Shrikant Chouhan

Chouhan finds a buying opportunity in Ashok Leyland. The risk reward ratio is quite favourable to buy. He advises traders to keep a stop loss of Rs 157 and a target of Rs 175. In the best case it can reach Rs 187. Shares have gained more than 11 percent over the last month.

According to Chouhan, PSU banks are under a lot of pressure. He is expecting further more weakness there. Canara Bank looks weak there. For this he advises a sell call with a stop loss of Rs 302 and targets of Rs 280-275. Shares of Canara Bank are down more than 3 percent over the last month.

From Chandan Taparia

Chandan Taparia has a buy call on DRL with a stop loss of Rs 4,900 and a price target of Rs 5,200 on the upside.

Additionally, he also has a buy recommendation on Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 837 and for an upside target of Rs 910. Shares are down more than 4 percent over the last month.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.