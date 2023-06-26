Technical stock picks | DRL, HDFC AMC, Hindalco, UPL and Ashok Leyland on the radar

Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar, Shrikant Chouhan and F&O analyst Chandan Taparia have these recommendations for Monday's trading session.

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com and Shrikant Chouhan, Kotak Securities along with Chandan Taparia, Derivative and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services share their top stock picks for the day.

From Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL). He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 4,955 for an upside target of Rs 5,090-5,100. Shares have gained more than 10 percent in the last month.

He recommends a buy call on HDFC AMC with a stop loss of Rs 1,990 for an upside target Rs 2,075. The stock is up more than 7 percent over the last month.