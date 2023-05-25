Technical stock picks | Federal Bank, HAL, Jindal Steel and Laurus Labs on the radar

Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani and F&O analyst Chandan Taparia have these recommendations for Thursday's trading session.

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com and Sudarshan Sukhani, along with Chandan Taparia, Derivative and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services share their top stock picks for the day.

From Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar's first sell call of the day is on Federal Bank. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 125.50 for an upside target of Rs 118.50. Shares have declined more than 7 percent in the last month.

He also recommends a sell call on Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) with a stop loss of Rs 3,040 for an upside target Rs 2,920. The stock is up more than 6 percent over the last month.

Jindal Steel and Power is another sell call from Mitessh Thakkar. His recommendation comes with target of Rs 485 and a stop loss of Rs 520. The stock has declined more than 11 percent in the last month.

His solitary buy call is on Laurus Labs with a stop loss at Rs 325 for a target of Rs 352. Shares have gained more than 13 percent over the last month.

From Sudarshan Sukhani

Sukhani finds a buying opportunity in Cipla. He advises traders to keep a stop loss of Rs 911. Shares have gained more than 3 percent over the last month.

Sukhani's intraday short is on Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL). For this he advises a stop loss of Rs 2,400. Shares are up more than 4 percent over the last month.

Polycab India is another intraday short call from Sudarshan Sukhani. Stop loss is to be placed at Rs 3,415. The stock has gained more than 7 percent in the last month.

Lastly, Sukhani recommends a buy on NBCC. He advises a stop loss of Rs 40. Shares are up more than 12 percent over the last month.

From Chandan Taparia

Chandan Taparia has a buy call on ITC with a stop loss of Rs 424 and a price target of Rs 450 on the upside. The stock was up more than 6 percent in the past month.

Additionally, he also has a buy recommendation on Apollo Tyres with a stop loss of Rs 375 and for an upside target of Rs 400. Shares are up more than 15 percent over the last month.