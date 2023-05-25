English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsTechnical stock picks | Federal Bank, HAL, Jindal Steel and Laurus Labs on the radar

Technical stock picks | Federal Bank, HAL, Jindal Steel and Laurus Labs on the radar

Technical stock picks | Federal Bank, HAL, Jindal Steel and Laurus Labs on the radar
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Prashant Nair   | Reema Tendulkar  May 25, 2023 9:26:36 AM IST (Published)

Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani and F&O analyst Chandan Taparia have these recommendations for Thursday's trading session.

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com and Sudarshan Sukhani, along with Chandan Taparia, Derivative and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services share their top stock picks for the day.

Live Tv

Loading...

From Mitessh Thakkar
Mitessh Thakkar's first sell call of the day is on Federal Bank. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 125.50 for an upside target of Rs 118.50. Shares have declined more than 7 percent in the last month.
He also recommends a sell call on Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) with a stop loss of Rs 3,040 for an upside target Rs 2,920. The stock is up more than 6 percent over the last month.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X