Technical stock picks | Federal Bank, HAL, Jindal Steel and Laurus Labs on the radar

Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani and F&O analyst Chandan Taparia have these recommendations for Thursday's trading session.

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com and Sudarshan Sukhani, along with Chandan Taparia, Derivative and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services share their top stock picks for the day.

From Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar's first sell call of the day is on Federal Bank. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 125.50 for an upside target of Rs 118.50. Shares have declined more than 7 percent in the last month.

He also recommends a sell call on Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) with a stop loss of Rs 3,040 for an upside target Rs 2,920. The stock is up more than 6 percent over the last month.