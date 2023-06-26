By Sonal Bhutra

While the recommendations provided by Ruchit Jain shed light on potential opportunities in the market, it is essential to consider one's risk tolerance and financial goals when considering any investment.

The pharmaceutical sector has been abuzz with activity in recent days, and one stock that has caught the attention of market experts is Dr Reddy's Laboratories (DRL). Ruchit Jain, an analyst from 5paisa.com, highlighted DRL as his first pick during an interview with CNBC-TV18.

Jain noted that DRL recently experienced a breakout above its previous swing high resistance level, which was around Rs 5,000-5,020. This breakout indicates a potential upward momentum for the stock, making it an attractive option for investors. With a stop loss set below Rs 4,950, Jain suggests a possible target of Rs 5,240 for those looking to go long on DRL.