While the recommendations provided by Ruchit Jain shed light on potential opportunities in the market, it is essential to consider one's risk tolerance and financial goals when considering any investment.

The pharmaceutical sector has been abuzz with activity in recent days, and one stock that has caught the attention of market experts is Dr Reddy's Laboratories (DRL). Ruchit Jain, an analyst from 5paisa.com, highlighted DRL as his first pick during an interview with CNBC-TV18.

Live TV

Loading...