CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsBuy DRL, HCLTech, recommends this expert

Buy DRL, HCLTech, recommends this expert

Buy DRL, HCLTech, recommends this expert
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Sonal Bhutra  Jun 26, 2023 12:55:52 PM IST (Published)

While the recommendations provided by Ruchit Jain shed light on potential opportunities in the market, it is essential to consider one's risk tolerance and financial goals when considering any investment.

The pharmaceutical sector has been abuzz with activity in recent days, and one stock that has caught the attention of market experts is Dr Reddy's Laboratories (DRL). Ruchit Jain, an analyst from 5paisa.com, highlighted DRL as his first pick during an interview with CNBC-TV18.

Live TV

Loading...

Jain noted that DRL recently experienced a breakout above its previous swing high resistance level, which was around Rs 5,000-5,020. This breakout indicates a potential upward momentum for the stock, making it an attractive option for investors. With a stop loss set below Rs 4,950, Jain suggests a possible target of Rs 5,240 for those looking to go long on DRL.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X