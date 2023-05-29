Technical stock picks | Axis, Marico, HCLTech, RIL and Biocon on the radar

Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani and F&O analyst Sneha Seth have these recommendations for Monday's trading session.

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com and Sudarshan Sukhani, along with Sneha Seth, Derivatives Research Analyst at Angel One share their top stock picks for the day.

From Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on Axis Bank. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 915 for an upside target of Rs 950. Shares have gained more than 6 percent in the last month.

He recommends a buy call on Marico with a stop loss of Rs 537.50 for an upside target Rs 562. The stock is up more than 9 percent over the last month.

Deepak Nitrite is another buy call from Mitessh Thakkar. His recommendation comes with target of Rs 2,150 and a stop loss of Rs 2,050. This stock also has gained more than 9 percent in the last month.

Thakkar’s final buy call is on HCLTech with a stop loss of Rs 1,125 for a target of Rs 1,175. Shares have gained more than 7 percent over the last month.

From Sudarshan Sukhani

Sukhani finds a buying opportunity in Canara Bank. He advises traders to keep a stop loss of Rs 295. Shares have declined more than 3 percent over the last month.

Reliance Industries is another buy call from Sudarshan Sukhani. Stop loss is to be placed at Rs 2,400. The stock has gained more than 3 percent in the last month.

Sukhani's only intraday short is on Biocon. For this he advises a stop loss of Rs 242. Shares have remained flat over the last month.

Lastly, Sukhani recommends a buy on Coal India. He advises a stop loss of Rs 236. Shares are up more than 2 percent over the last month.

From Sneha Seth

Sneha Seth has buy calls on Canara Bank and on Jubilant FoodWorks. Shares of Jubilant FoodWorks are up more than 4 percent over the last month.

Disclosure: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.