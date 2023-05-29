English
    market NewsTechnical stock picks | Axis, Marico, HCLTech, RIL and Biocon on the radar

    Technical stock picks | Axis, Marico, HCLTech, RIL and Biocon on the radar

    Technical stock picks | Axis, Marico, HCLTech, RIL and Biocon on the radar
    By Sonia Shenoy   | Prashant Nair  May 29, 2023 9:29:15 AM IST (Published)

    Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani and F&O analyst Sneha Seth have these recommendations for Monday's trading session.

    Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com and Sudarshan Sukhani, along with Sneha Seth, Derivatives Research Analyst at Angel One share their top stock picks for the day.

    From Mitessh Thakkar
    Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on Axis Bank. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 915 for an upside target of Rs 950. Shares have gained more than 6 percent in the last month.
    He recommends a buy call on Marico with a stop loss of Rs 537.50 for an upside target Rs 562. The stock is up more than 9 percent over the last month.
