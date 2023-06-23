Top stock picks | Sell Adani Ports, buy DRL, recommends Manas Jaiswal

Manas Jaiswal's insights provide valuable guidance for traders and investors considering their positions in the stock market. His analysis suggests a short opportunity in Adani Ports due to its recent technical breakdown, while Dr Reddy's Laboratories presents an enticing long prospect with its bullish trend and pattern breakout.
Technical analyst, Manas Jaiswal of manasjaiswal.com, recently shared his insights on two prominent stocks in an interview with CNBC-TV18. He analyzed the potential opportunities for short and long positions in Adani Ports and Dr Reddy's Laboratories (DRL) respectively.
According to Jaiswal, Adani Ports presents a promising short opportunity. The stock has recently broken its 20-day moving average (DMA) and is currently trading below the 200-DMA as well. These technical indicators suggest a downward trend and open the door for short positions. Jaiswal advised setting a stop loss at approximately Rs 736, with a target around Rs 690.
Furthermore, over the past month, Adani Ports has witnessed a decline of over 4 percent, indicating a bearish sentiment.
Contrary to Adani Ports, Jaiswal recommended a long position on DRL. The analysts have identified a flat pattern breakout, bolstering the stock's potential for an upward trajectory. Currently, DRL is trading above the resistance level of Rs 4,950, reinforcing the bullish outlook.
Investors seeking to take advantage of this bullish sentiment can consider initiating a long position in DRL. Jaiswal suggested setting a stop loss around Rs 4,909, with a target of approximately Rs 5,100.
Notably, DRL shares have already gained more than 10 percent in the last month, indicating a positive trend.
Disclaimer:
The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
