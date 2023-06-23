Top stock picks | Sell Adani Ports, buy DRL, recommends Manas Jaiswal

By Mangalam Maloo

Manas Jaiswal's insights provide valuable guidance for traders and investors considering their positions in the stock market. His analysis suggests a short opportunity in Adani Ports due to its recent technical breakdown, while Dr Reddy's Laboratories presents an enticing long prospect with its bullish trend and pattern breakout.

Technical analyst, Manas Jaiswal of manasjaiswal.com, recently shared his insights on two prominent stocks in an interview with CNBC-TV18. He analyzed the potential opportunities for short and long positions in Adani Ports and Dr Reddy's Laboratories (DRL) respectively. Live TV Loading...

According to Jaiswal, Adani Ports presents a promising short opportunity. The stock has recently broken its 20-day moving average (DMA) and is currently trading below the 200-DMA as well. These technical indicators suggest a downward trend and open the door for short positions. Jaiswal advised setting a stop loss at approximately Rs 736, with a target around Rs 690.