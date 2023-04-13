English
Technical stock picks | Coal India, GAIL, Metropolis, Cholamandalam, ICICI Bank, Cipla, Tech Mahindra on the radar

By Sonia Shenoy  Apr 13, 2023 9:45:31 AM IST (Published)

Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani and F&O analyst Chandan Taparia have these recommendations for Thursday's trading session.

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com and Sudarshan Sukhani, along with Chandan Taparia, Derivative and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services share their top stock picks for the day.

From Mitessh Thakkar
Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on Coal India. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 223.50 for an upside target of Rs 238. Shares have gained around 3 percent in the last month.
He recommends a buy call on GAIL with a stop loss of Rs 106 for an upside target Rs 115. The stock has remained flat over the last month.
Another buy call is on Metropolis with a stop loss of Rs 1,270 for a target of Rs 1,345. Shares have gained more than 6 percent over the last month.
The final buy call is on Cholamandalam Investment and Finance from Mitessh Thakkar. His recommendation comes with target of Rs 855 and a stop loss of Rs 790. The stock has gained more than 11 percent in the last month.
From Sudarshan Sukhani
Sukhani finds a buying opportunity in SBI Life. He advises traders to keep a stop loss of Rs 1,090. Shares have gained more than 5 percent over the last month.
Sukhani's only intraday short is on SAIL. For this he advises a stop loss of Rs 83.40. Shares are down more than 4 percent over the last month.
Cipla is another buy call from Sudarshan Sukhani. Stop Loss is to be placed at Rs 896. The stock has gained more than 4 percent in the last month.
Lastly, Sukhani recommends a buy on Tech Mahindra. He advises a stop loss of Rs 1,090. Shares are down around 3 percent over the last month.
From Chandan Taparia
Chandan Taparia has a buy call on Coal India with a stop loss of Rs 221 and a price target of Rs 240 on the upside.
Additionally, he also has a buy recommendation on Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) with a target of Rs 505. Shares are up more than 10 percent over the last month.
Finally, Taparia recommends to buy ICICI Bank on dips with a target of Rs 930. Shares have gained more than 7 percent over the last month.
X