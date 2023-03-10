Technical stock picks | SBI Cards, Tata Steel, Axis Bank on the radar

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar and Shrikant Chouhan, along with F&O analyst Sneha Seth, Derivatives Research Analyst, Angel One share their top stock picks for the day.

From Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar's first sell call of the day is on Maruti Suzuki. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 8,605 for a downside target of Rs 8,450.

Escorts Kubota also has turned negative. Thakkar believes this stock could also be sold for a target of around Rs 1,910 with a stop loss of Rs 1,991. The stock has declined around 5 percent over the past month.

Thakkar also recommends a sell on Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL). He believes target of Rs 880 can be looked at with a stop loss of Rs 913 for GCPL. Shares of GCPL have declined around 3 percent in the last month.

The solitary buy call from Mitessh Thakkar is on SBI Cards and Payment Services. He advises to buy this stock if it starts getting past yesterday’s high of Rs 772. The stop loss of Rs 760 should be placed on this for an upside target of Rs 795. The stock has remained flat over the past month.

From Shrikant Chouhan

Chouhan finds a buying opportunity in Tata Steel. He expects the stock to move towards Rs 115 in the near-term. Today if there is any lower opening, then it will be an opportunity for short-term traders to create long positions with a stop loss at Rs 104. Shares have remained flat over the last month.

Persistent Systems is a sell call from Shrikant Chouhan. From all the way its lower levels, it has reached to its previous high. It is now forming some negative formation. There is a negative divergence on the stock. From here, the stock can easily fall to the levels of Rs 4,600. Currently it is at Rs 4,800. He advises to create short positions with a stop loss at Rs 4,850. The stock has declined around 1 percent over the last month.

From Sneha Seth

Sneha Seth has a buy call on Axis Bank with a stop loss of Rs 853 and a price target of Rs 894 on the upside. The stock has declined around 1 percent over the past month.

Additionally, she also has a buy recommendation on Tata Steel with a stop loss of Rs 106 and a target of Rs 112.

