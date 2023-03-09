This analyst explains why he recommends buy calls on HPCL, RIL and NBCC

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar and Sudarshan Sukhani, along with Manoj Murlidharan, VP-Derivatives at Religare Broking share their top stock picks for the day.

From Sudarshan Sukhani

Sukhani finds a buying opportunity in Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL). He advises traders to keep a stop loss of Rs 215. Shares have declined over 3 percent in the last month.

NBCC is another buy call from Sudarshan Sukhani as it seems to be giving a sense that it is now ready for the big move on the upside. Stop Loss is to be placed at Rs 34.50. The stock has gained over 3 percent in the last month.

Sukhani's only intraday short is on Dabur India as it has been underperforming. He advises a stop loss of Rs 537. Shares of Dabur India have remained flat for the past month.

buy on Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL). He doesn’t give a stop loss for RIL because he believes traders will have to take this as a positional trade. So if there is an intraday correction or a dip, which is possible today, one should go and buy RIL. Shares have gained over 2 percent over the last month. Lastly, Sukhani recommends aon. He doesn’t give a stop loss for RIL because he believes traders will have to take this as a positional trade. So if there is an intraday correction or a dip, which is possible today, one should go and buy RIL. Shares have gained over 2 percent over the last month.

From Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on Eicher Motors. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 3,174 for an upside target of Rs 3,260. Shares have remained flat in the last month.

He mentions Indian Hotels as his second buy call. He recommends this stock to buy with a stop loss of Rs 321 and a price target of Rs 341. The stock was up around 2 percent over the last month.

Thakkar also recommends a buy call on Bosch with a stop loss of Rs 18,400 for an upside target of Rs 19,500. Shares of Bosch have gained more than 7 percent over the last month.

Petronet LNG is another buy call from Mitessh Thakkar. His recommendation comes with a target of Rs 240 and a stop loss of Rs 225. The stock has gained around 4 percent in the last month.

From Manoj Murlidharan

Manoj Murlidharan has a buy call on NTPC with a price target of Rs 188 on the upside. The stock was up around 8 percent over the past month.

Additionally, he also has a buy recommendation on Ramco Cements with a stop loss of Rs 725 for an upside target of Rs 760. Shares have gained around 3 percent over the last month.

For more details, watch the accompanying video

Disclosure: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.