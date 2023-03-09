English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsThis analyst explains why he recommends buy calls on HPCL, RIL and NBCC
market | Mar 9, 2023 10:56 AM IST

This analyst explains why he recommends buy calls on HPCL, RIL and NBCC

Profile image
By Sonia Shenoy   Mar 9, 2023 10:56 AM IST (Published)
Mini

Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani and F&O analyst Manoj Murlidharan, VP-Derivatives, Religare Broking have buy recommendations on these stocks for the Thursday trading session.

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar and Sudarshan Sukhani, along with Manoj Murlidharan, VP-Derivatives at Religare Broking share their top stock picks for the day.

Recommended Articles

View All
Coach Such: Oceans ecosystem— why we have the blue-financing blues

Coach Such: Oceans ecosystem— why we have the blue-financing blues

Mar 9, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Explainer: Why Alzheimer’s is the world's most challenging disease

Explainer: Why Alzheimer’s is the world's most challenging disease

Mar 9, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read

Most women in informal sector value health security over wage hikes

Most women in informal sector value health security over wage hikes

Mar 8, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Women's Day 2023: Female voter percentage, gender focused policies on a rise, but it isn't enough

Women's Day 2023: Female voter percentage, gender focused policies on a rise, but it isn't enough

Mar 8, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read


From Sudarshan Sukhani
Sukhani finds a buying opportunity in Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL). He advises traders to keep a stop loss of Rs 215. Shares have declined over 3 percent in the last month.
NBCC is another buy call from Sudarshan Sukhani as it seems to be giving a sense that it is now ready for the big move on the upside. Stop Loss is to be placed at Rs 34.50. The stock has gained over 3 percent in the last month.
Sukhani's only intraday short is on Dabur India as it has been underperforming. He advises a stop loss of Rs 537. Shares of Dabur India have remained flat for the past month.
Lastly, Sukhani recommends a buy on Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL). He doesn’t give a stop loss for RIL because he believes traders will have to take this as a positional trade. So if there is an intraday correction or a dip, which is possible today, one should go and buy RIL. Shares have gained over 2 percent over the last month.
From Mitessh Thakkar
Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on Eicher Motors. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 3,174 for an upside target of Rs 3,260. Shares have remained flat in the last month.
He mentions Indian Hotels as his second buy call. He recommends this stock to buy with a stop loss of Rs 321 and a price target of Rs 341. The stock was up around 2 percent over the last month.
Thakkar also recommends a buy call on Bosch with a stop loss of Rs 18,400 for an upside target of Rs 19,500. Shares of Bosch have gained more than 7 percent over the last month.
Petronet LNG is another buy call from Mitessh Thakkar. His recommendation comes with a target of Rs 240 and a stop loss of Rs 225. The stock has gained around 4 percent in the last month.
From Manoj Murlidharan
Manoj Murlidharan has a buy call on NTPC with a price target of Rs 188 on the upside. The stock was up around 8 percent over the past month.
Additionally, he also has a buy recommendation on Ramco Cements with a stop loss of Rs 725 for an upside target of Rs 760. Shares have gained around 3 percent over the last month.
Watch: Manoj Murlidharan, VP-Derivatives at Religare Broking in interaction with CNBC-TV18
For more details, watch the accompanying video
Catch the latest stock market updates with CNBCTV18.com's blog
Disclosure: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X