Technical stock picks | Ramco Cements, Tata Power, Jindal Steel, RBL Bank on the radar

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com and Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Trends, along with Manoj Murlidharan, VP-Derivatives, Religare Broking share their top stock picks for the day.

From Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call is on Ramco Cements. One can buy this stock with a stop loss of Rs 730 and targets of Rs 770. Shares of Ramco Cements have gained 5.40 percent over the last month.

Cholamandalam Finance is he second buy call. Thakkar recommends buy with this stock with a stop loss of Rs 715 and targets of Rs 750. The stock is down 4.49 percent in the past month.

Tata Power is a sell call for Thakkar. If the stock starts trading below Friday’s low then sell the stock for below Rs 192, with a stop loss of Rs 195.50 and Rs 184 as the target price. The stock is down 3.42 percent in the past month.

Jindal Steel and Power is the next sell call, sell the stock on a bounce back around Rs 540 with a stop loss at 552 for targets of Rs 515. Shares Jindal Steel is down 4.08 percent in the last month.

From Sudarshan Sukhani

Sukhani finds a buying opportunity in Siemens. On charts is it making new highs and that is remarkable. A good quality stock making new highs justifies he positional trade, so buy Siemens with a stop under Rs 3,200. Shares have gained 4.29 percent over the last month.

RBL Bank is an intraday short. According to Sukhani the stock is in a bear market, short with a stop above Rs 141. The stock is down 3.42 percent in the past month.

Shree Cement is also a buy call for Sukhani, the stock is in a trading range after making new highs and that trading range should break on the upside. He recommends a positional buy with a stop under at Rs 25,000. Shares Shree Cement is down 0.78 percent in the last month.

Finally, Crompton Greaves is a swing trade for Sukhani, he recommends to buy with a stop under Rs 285. Shares of the stock is down 2.06 percent in the last month.

From Manoj Murlidharan

Manoj Murlidharan has a buy call on Infosys. He recommends to buy with a stop loss of Rs 1,350 and target of Rs 1,440. Shares of Infosys is down 8.78 percent over the last month.

According to Murlidharan, on HDFC Bank there is more upside left. Buy the stock with a target of Rs 1,620 and stop loss of Rs 1,545. The stock is down 1.76 percent in the past month.

